Ty Jordan and Micah Bernard are only running games left with game experience

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the emergence of freshman phenom Ty Jordan, Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore, who were considered the top two running backs at the start of the season, decided to enter the transfer portal.

That leaves Jordan, who has rushed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games, and Micah Bernard as the only running backs left with any college game experience.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham understands why Jordan and Brumfield left, but he just wishes they had waited until the end of the season.

“We wish them all the best,” Whittingham said. “They were major contributors for us, but they determined that moving on is best for them, so we support that. But yeah, I sure wish they were able to finish out this regular season.”

“It hurts just seeing these guys that you love leaving this program,” added wide receiver Solomon Enis. “But you’ve got to understand they’re doing it for their best interest.”

If the Utes beat Washington State on Saturday, they will be bowl eligible with a record of 3-2. But with all that has gone on this year with COVID-19 issues and games getting canceled, would the Utes actually play? Whittingham says it will be up to his team.

“That will be really, in my opinion, up to the players,” he said. “We’ll talk about that when the time is right. We have to win first. If they’re up for it and want to do it, then we’ll move forward. If they feel like enough is enough, then we won’t.”

The players aren’t ready to decide just yet.

“The last couple weeks have been taxing especially since we started way long ago,” said offensive lineman Nick Ford. “The mentality here is we’re worried about one game at a time. So right now, we’re worried about Washington State. Whatever happens after Washington State, happens.”

The Utes offense really picked it up against Colorado, scoring 28 second half points in a 38-21 upset over the Buffaloes. Solomon Enis caught his first touchdown of the year, and shortly after, he learned his grandmother passed away.

“I kind of had a heads up throughout the week,” Enis said. “I didn’t know it was going to escalate so quickly. But I owe it to my guys to be ready and locked into the game, so I didn’t tell anybody. I owe it to my brothers down there in the locker room and the coaches that I had to show up and make plays for this game.”

The Utes will host Washington State Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.