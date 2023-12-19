LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Vegas, baby. A place filled with distractions, and a chance for the Utes to have some fun before they take on Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s been real fun,” said Utes linebacker Karene Reid. “They’ve given us a lot of free time to go out. A lot of us have been tired, but we’re ready to go tonight, so it’ll be good.”

But no matter how much fun the Utes have, the real reason they are there is to try to snap a four-game bowl losing streak that started in the 2019 Holiday Bowl against Northwestern.

“When you go to a bowl game, and we’ve been to several over the years,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “You’ve got to be able to know when it’s time to have a good time, and when it’s time to work. I think our players have done a nice job of that traditionally of being able to enjoy the trip, enjoy the bowl experience, but at the same time not lose sight of why you’re there, and that’s to prepare to win a game.”

Whittingham started his head coaching career going 10-1 in bowl games, but has lost the last four. He says one of the best parts of being in the Las Vegas Bowl is how close the game is.

“It’s close by, so it’s not a long road trip,” he said. “It’s accessible for our fans. You get to play in Allegiant Stadium, one of the best venues in the country. So we’re really excited to be here.”

The Utes will be without several key players due to injuries, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. Starters like Jonah Elliss, Lander Barton, DeVaughn Vele, Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki will not be playing, but this team has been shorthanded all year long and still won eight games.

“Our guys have answered the bell, and continue to have that next man up mentality,” Whittingham said. “They’ve met it head on, and just kept playing regardless of what circumstances we encountered. No matter what setbacks, disappointments, they just kept playing hard, and came out with a really good season.”

After back-to-back Rose Bowls, the Las Vegas Bowl is a little disappointing. But the Utes still want to end the year with a win and snap a four-game bowl losing streak.

“It’s been a hard-fought season,” Reid said. “The past few years, we’ve had more success if you look at our record. But we’re just happy to come out with a winning record, and to be in the Vegas Bowl, it’s been amazing so far.”

Utah (8-4) and Northwestern (7-5) will kick off the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on ABC4.