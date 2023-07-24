LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – When Utah first joined the Pac-12 Conference in 2011, the football team went 8-5 in its first year, before suffering back-to-back 5-7 seasons.

Twelve years later, the Utes are coming off back-to-back Pac-12 Championships, and can become the first team in the Pac-12 era to win three straight titles. There is no doubt that the Utes have become a true powerhouse in the conference.

“It took us a while when we got into the conference,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham at Pac-12 Media Day, where the Utes were picked to finish third. “We were a little bit behind with our roster, and we needed to recruit. Our assistant coaches have done a great job in getting our roster to where it is today. We think we may have the deepest roster since we joined the league.”

Whittingham hopes to have starting quarterback Cam Rising fully healthy by the season opener, but he’ll take in slow at the start of training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL.

“He should be able to participate early on in limited fashion,” Whittingham said. “He’s been throwing for several weeks. We’ve already been told, barring any setbacks between now and camp, that he’ll be able to do a bunch of stuff during camp.”

Rising will have plenty of weapons with Brant Kuithe and DeVaughn Vele back, along with wide receiver transfers Mycah Pittman from Florida State and former Indiana star Emery Simmons. Ja’Quindin Jackson, Jaylon Glover and Micah Bernard will handle the rushing load behind an offensive line that features two preseason All-Pac-12 First Team players in Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea.

The Utes defense should be stout as always with defensive lineman Junior Tafuna up front, linebackers Lander Barton and Karene Reid in the middle, to go along with a talented and experienced secondary led by Cole Bishop.

“We’re going to have to work on a little bit more tackling,” said Bishop. “As the season progressed, the defense just got better and better. So we’re happing to have a stronger start this year, stay consistent and play some good defense.”

This will be the last time Utah plays USC and UCLA in the Pac-12, as both teams are leaving for the Big Ten next year. Having that L.A. void in the conference could hurt recruiting.

“I think it certainly will have an impact on recruiting, not having a presence in Southern California,” Whittingham said. “We’re still going to recruit that area. We’re not going to stop just because of what has happened.”

Utah knows what BYU is about to go through, moving into a Power-5 Conference, and after this year, the Utes-Cougars rivalry is back on for the next five years.

“BYU going into the Big 12 is a big move for them,” said Whittingham, a BYU graduate himself. “We went through the same thing 12 years ago now. We don’t play them this year. This will be the second year in a row that we don’t play that game. It’s a rivalry, but not quite the same feel that it had maybe 15 years ago when we were in the same league and it had conference implications.”

“I wish I could just play them once, that’s all,” said Rising, who has not faced BYU in his three seasons at Utah. “That is a team that I want to play, and I wish we were playing them this year.”

Utah will open the 2023 season August 31st at home against Florida.