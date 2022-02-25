SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah basketball team hung with second-ranked Arizona for much of the first half.

But the Wildcats exploded late in the first half and early in the second half, going on a 35-5 run in route to a 97-77 win at the Huntsman Center Thursday night.

Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and Kerr Kriisa had Arizona’s first triple-double in 18 years to power the Wildcats over Utah 97-77 on Thursday night.

Arizona has now won nine games in a row, while Utah’s two-game winning streak came to an end.

“They got aggressive with us and I thought their pressure really bothered us,” said Utah head coach Craig Smith. “We had some catastrophic turnovers when we just threw it to them and it led to their dunks.”

Kriisa had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first Wildcats with a triple-double since Andre Iguodala in February 2004. Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 14 as Arizona (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) won its ninth straight game.

“I just got my rhythm going,” Kriisa said. “And, yeah, I mean, it’s pretty hard to describe the feeling.”

Gabe Madsen scored 15 and David Jenkins Jr. added 14 for Utah (11-17, 4-14), which had won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-November.

Both Gach added 13 points off the bench, while Branden Carlson scored 10 points for the Utes.

After Utah took its only lead of the game at 28-27, Arizona finished the half on a 26-5 run that took just 6:12 of game time. The surge included five 3-pointers by Kriisa.

The final shot came from beyond midcourt just before the halftime buzzer which gave the Wildcats a 53-33 at the break. Kriisa held his arms up high as he was mobbed by his teammates.

Arizona did all that without attempting a single free throw in the half.

The Wildcats then scored the first nine points of the second half to put the contest out of reach. Two free throws by Tubelis made it 62-33 with 17:57 remaining.

Kriisa, a sophomore guard from Lithuania who was shooting 33.9% from long range, matched his career high in the first half with seven three-pointers. In the second half, he focused on hitting the board distributing the ball to help the Wildcats record 24 assists.

Arizona leads the nation in assists (20.4 per game), rebounds (43.1) and assist rate, and followed suit against the Utes.

In nearly every game, the Wildcats have gone on a big run of 10 consecutive points or more and they had a couple of devastating runs against Utah.

Arizona jumped to 8-0 lead on layups and dunks but Utah caught them at 15, bolstered by seven points each from Carlson and Gach. Utah kept it close with dogged defense until the Kriisa-led outburst at the end of the half that blew the game open.

The Utes will next host Arizona State Saturday at 8:00 p.m.