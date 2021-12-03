Utes fans say the third time is the charm in Pac-12 Championship Game

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah football fans are feeling lucky this time around in Las Vegas.

After two losses in the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2018 and 2019, the Utes are hoping for its first Pac-12 Championship and first appearance in the Rose Bowl as they take on Oregon Friday night.

Thousands of Utah fans made the trip down I-15 to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and they are pumped up to take on the Ducks, a team Utah just beat two weeks ago, 38-7.

