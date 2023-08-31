SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team kicks off the 2023 season Thursday night against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and Utah fans are raring to go.

They packed the Utes tailgate lot starting at 6:00 a.m. this morning, and the main item on the menu is gator meat.

“It tastes like a gamey chicken,” one Utah fan said.

#14 Utah will most likely be without starting quarterback Cam Rising, who is still recovering from off-season ACL surgery, but Utes fans aren’t too concerned if Bryson Barnes gets the start.

“I love Bryson,” said a Utes fan. “I think we’re still going to pull this out.”

Click on the video to watch ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene take a tour through the Utes tailgate lot.