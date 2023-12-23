LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – As Utah gets ready to take on Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl tonight, thousands of Utah fans made the trek to Allegiant Stadium to watch their Utes try to end a four-game bowl game losing streak.

Most of the Utes fans didn’t mind the 70 degree weather in Vegas, and are thrilled to be spending Christmas weekend in Vegas.

Click on the video as ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene takes a tour through the Utes tailgate party at Allegiant Stadium.

Utah and Northwestern will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday on ABC4.