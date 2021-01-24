Utes falter down the stretch and lose to Washington, 83-79

Utah commits three costly turnovers in final two minutes in loss to the Huskies

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – After ending a 12-game Pac-12 road losing skid on Thursday at Washington State, the Utes basketball team lost another disappointing game on the road Sunday against Washington.

Jamal Bey scored a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting, ended two of Utah’s last three possessions with a steal and a defensive rebound, and Washington rallied to an 83-79 win on Sunday.

Branden Carlson led the Utes with a career-high 18 points, Riley Battin and Timmy Allen scored 15 each and Alfonso Plummer 13.

Allen also dished 10 assists, becoming the second Utah player — behind Carlson on Thursday — to record a double-double this season.

Leading by three with two minutes to play, the Utes committed three costly turnovers as Washington surged ahead.

“You just got to be better,” Allen said. “Got to play one step ahead of the defense. I don’t think much really changed you gotta make the play that the game presents to you.”

“We’d have loved to have gotten a road sweep but you have to be better,” head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “There were plenty of possessions where we beat ourselves. Give Washington credit, I’ve got no problem losing a game I just think that it was certainly self inflicted at times.”

Bey was 10 of 11 shooting, making all four 3-point attempts, and had four steals and a blocked shot for the Huskies (3-11, 2-7 Pacific-12 Conference), who scored the game’s last eight points. UW has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points for UW, including a three-point play with under a minute to go that gave the Huskies their final lead, 81-79.

Bey scored five straight, a trey and a layup, lifting UW into a 63-61 lead with just under 10 minutes left. It was UW’s first lead since being ahead briefly, 18-16, in the first half. Though Utah (6-7, 3-6) led for much of the game, there were 10 ties and eight lead changes and no lead larger than six points in the second half.

Both teams shot 51% for the game but the Huskies made five more 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 16 Utah turnovers. Quade Green added 20 points, hitting 4 of 5 from distance.

The Utes next play at Colorado on Jan. 30.