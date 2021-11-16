Utes expecting a battle against #3 Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It’s the game of the year in the Pac-12 Conference.

#23 Utah welcomes in #3 Oregon to Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday night in what could very well be a preview of the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas next month.

Britain Covey, who has had many battles against the Ducks dating back to 2015, knows how big of a game this is.

“I can think back on all of the years that I’ve played of one or two particular games where it had this kind of atmosphere,” Covey said. “Even going into the week and we’re really going to do our best to block that out. But that gives you energy come game day. I’ve played in enough of these to know that that really does have an effect on you, so I’m excited for that.”

T.J. Pledger, who filled in for the injured Tavion Thomas and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns last week against Arizona, is getting his first taste of the Utah-Oregon rivalry.

“This is what we grind for all throughout the winter, through the summer, to be able to play for something meaningful at this time of year,” Pledger said.

The atmosphere at Rice-Eccles Stadium should be as electric as it has ever been. The highest ranked team Utah has ever beaten at home was #5 Stanford back in 2013. So a win over the Ducks on Saturday could go down as one of the biggest in school history.

With a win, Utah (7-3) would clinch the Pac-12 South title an play in the conference championship game for the third time.

“I feel like you get one game like this per season where you just know it’s going to be rocking in Rice-Eccles,” Covey said. Something to look forward to so I’m pumped.”

Utah and Oregon will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC4.