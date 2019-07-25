Utes embrace preseason hype, and hope to live up to expectations

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes have gone from the hunters to the hunted. They are now the favorites to win the Pac-12.

“I don’t think it’s a negative thing,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said about being picked to win the Pac-12 Championship at Pac-12 Media Day. “We’re not running from it or trying to hide from it. It’s just you’ve got to handle it the right way and understand the bottom line is it doesn’t mean anything. It’s just a lot of people that think a certain way. That’s all it means. But it is a nice acknowledgement for our players and the program that hey, people think you’re pretty good players.”

One of the reasons for the high expectations is the return of running back Zack Moss, who rushed for 1,096 yards in just eight games last year. But if he stays healthy, Moss could end up being Utah’s all-time leading rusher at the end of the season.

“I’m not surprised,” Moss said about the preseason hype. “I think that the work that we put in last year definitely has catapulted us to this year. I think that what we’re hunting for is something more than just winning games. It’s definitely trying to get back to that Pac-12 championship game, win it, and hopefully get a berth into that Rose Bowl.”

With Andy Ludwig back as offensive coordinator, the Utes are hoping to compliment their dominant defense with a consistent offense.

“We think that hopefully we’re going to take a step forward this year offensively,” Whittingham said. “Getting Andy Ludwig back as our coordinator is a big plus. Last time around, the ’08 season, we were 13-0 that last time he coordinated our offense.”

Utah’s defensive line, led by Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini, could be one of the best they have ever had. Anae has been highly motivated by last year’s 10-3 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 title game.

“It stuck with me when it was fresh, just like a fresh wound would,” said Anae, who had eight sacks last season. “It was definitely motivation for us, especially for us seniors. That’s not how we wanted to go out.”

“We won the South last year and fell short in the championship game,” added Whittingham. “So obviously the next step for our program is to try to win it all.”

Utah kicks off the 2019 season August 29th at BYU.