Utes earn first road win of season, beating Stanford, 60-56

Utah guard Both Gach (2) is defended by Stanford guard Michael O’Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time all season, the Utes men’s basketball team picked up a victory on the road.

Branden Carlson and Both Gach scored 13 points apiece and Gabe Madsen buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining to rally Utah to a 60-56 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

The win snaps a 12-game road losing streak dating back to last season. Utah’s last road win came on February 11, 2021 against Cal.

James Keefe made 1 of 2 free throws to give Stanford a 54-48 lead with 5:19 remaining in the game. Carlson sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a basket by Gach to set the stage for Madsen. The Utes (10-16, 3-13 Pac-12 Conference) closed the game with a 12-2 run over the final five minutes.

Utah held Stanford without a basket for over nine minutes down the stretch before a funk by Brandon Angel with 15 seconds left.

Madsen sank all three of his 3-point tries and scored 11 for Utah, which won for just the second time in its last 14 games. Rollie Worster pitched in with 11 points. Marco Anthony snagged 12 rebounds.

Jaiden Delaire and Keefe topped the Cardinal (15-11, 8-8) with 11 points. Delaire added seven rebounds. Brandon Angel scored 10 off the bench.

Angel had eight of his points in a 12-4 spurt to close out the first half and Stanford took a 28-21 lead into intermission.

Madsen sank two 3-pointers in the first 3:08 of the second half to pull the Utes within 30-28. Delaire answered with a 3 and Stanford maintained its lead until Madsen delivered late.

The Utes held the Cardinal to just 36.2 percent shooting from the field, while Utah made 40 percent of its shots.

Stanford had a high as a nine-point lead in the the second half before the Utes rallied for the victory.

Utah wraps up a three-game road trip Saturday at California.