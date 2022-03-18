AUSTIN, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in 13 years, the Utah women’s basketball team has won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Kennady McQueen scored 20 points, while Gianna Kneepkens added 16, as the 7th-seeded Utes cruised past Arkansas, 92-69.

The Utes will face the winner of the Texas-Fairfield game on Sunday.

Utah stormed out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. The Utes made 15 of 31 three-pointers, setting a new school record for most three-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game.

Jenna Johnson had 12 points, while Kelsey Rees added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Utes (21-11).

Thanks to their red hot shooting, Utah took a 44-27 lead into the half. Arkansas got within 10 in the third quarter, but the Utes pulled away in the fourth, leading by as many as 30 points.

Isabel Palmer scored nine points, and Brynna Maxwell had eight, as the Utes bench outscored Arkansas’ reserves, 27-4.

The Utes shot 51.6 percent from the floor for the game. This is the first time Utah has won a game in the NCAA Tournament since defeating Villanova in 2009.