Utes defense dominates in 73-58 win over Arizona

Utah guard Alfonso Plummer (25) drives around Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – All of a sudden, the Utes basketball team is red hot.

Timmy Allen scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Utah broke away from Arizona 73-58 on Thursday night for its second straight win, and third in the last four games.

Five Runnin’ Utes (8-7, 5-6 Pacific-12 Conference) reached double figures in scoring. Pelle Larsson scored 14 points, Alfonso Plummer 12 while Branden Carlson and Riley Battin scored 10 points each.

Arizona (13-5, 7-5) was held to 37% shooting (20 of 54) and made just 2 of 9 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

Utah is now 3-14 against Arizona since joining the Pac-12 Conference.

Freshman Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made 7 of 8 free throws. Arizona’s leading scorer James Akinjo (14.8 ppg) added 10 points but was scoreless until well after halftime. The Georgetown transfer missed his first six shots before hitting a 3-pointer at the 11:47 mark of the second half.

After seven lead changes and a pair of ties through most of the first half, Utah headed into the break on a 9-1 rally to grab a 32-27 lead, then opened the second half with a 14-4 burst to take control. Carlson scored eight and Allen five in the second-half surge.

The Utes shot 58% in the second half, hitting 15 of 26 from the field, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Arizona, after the gap grew to 18, came back with a 9-0 run in two-plus minutes to cut the Utah lead in half but got no closer. The Utes held a double digit lead the last 10 minutes.

Utah is next scheduled to play at Cal February 11th at 4:00 p.m.