Utes cruise past Idaho in non-conference finale, 79-41

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes wrapped up the non-conference portion of its scheduling with a dominating 79-41 victory over Idaho Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Timmy Allen scored 22 points, as the Utes rolled into Pac-12 play, leading by as many as 43 points in the second half.

“For us, we need to play the game right way,” said head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “We need to continue to execute, find the open guy, share the ball. It really should’ve been a 20-plus assist night, but the right plays were made and I thought we did a terrific job. We were dialed in defensively, and everyone needs to be a part of that.”

Allen, who scored 13 of his 22 in the first half, was primed for a big night after draining back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes. Those 3’s wound up starting a 12-0 run that ultimately saw the Utes take a 40-16 lead into the locker room.

Despite all the offense and defensive stops the Runnin’ Utes displayed, nothing would overshadow the two-handed alley-oop jam by Ian Martinez with 3:48 left in the first frame from Rylan Jones. The freshman ended up with seven points and six rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting in 15:15 minutes of action.

Utah’s (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) offensive production didn’t lose any steam at halftime and hit Idaho (0-5, 0-2 BSC) with another blitzkrieg, this time to the tune of an 18-2 run heading into the 11:58 media break. From there, the Utes slowly unloaded their bench.

Center Lahat Thioune saw extended minutes and pulled down a career-high nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Redshirt freshman Luc Krystkowiak made his collegiate debut with 4:44 left in the game before knocking down a pair of free throws to record the first two points of his career.

Allen finished with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds with a perfect 8-for-8 night at the charity stripe. Pella Larsson finished with a season-high 15 points to with a perfect 6-for-6 effort on the line as well. Jones did a great job distributing the ball, dishing out seven assists on the night – just the fourth time in his young career with seven or more assists.

Utah will next play at Arizona State Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.