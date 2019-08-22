Utes build confidence with rivalry win streak

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – While BYU is trying to downplay the significance of Utes win streak in the rivalry game, the Utes are using it as motivation.

They don’t want to be the team that breaks their historic 8-game win streak against the Cougars next Thursday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“It means a lot,” said Utes safety Julian Blackmon. “Nobody wants to lose to those guys down there. Especially with our coaches, this is a big rivalry and this is a big streak that we have to uphold for the seniors. We get to go out and say we haven’t lost to these guys ever and we want to keep that thing going. So, we want to keep punishing them as much as we can.”

Utah hasn’t beaten BYU nine straight times since they did it from 1929-1937. BYU’s longest win streak against Utah is also nine games, so a win in Provo next week would tie the all-time record for either team.

“I think it’s a good thing to think about the streak,” said wide receiver Britan Covey. “I think it builds confidence by saying simply we don’t lose to them. That what we say. We want this senior class to go out never having lost, like the previous four senior classes have gone out.”

But the Utes acknowledge there is some pressure associated with keeping the streak alive.

“We don’t want to be the [team] to break that streak,” said defensive end Bradlee Anae. “That’s heavy on us. But, at the same time, it’s not a focus for us. That’s our mantra — we don’t lose to those guys.”

The last time BYU beat Utah was at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2009, but the Utes say winning a road game in this rivalry is more rewarding.

“I think it’s more exciting going down there and beating down there,” Blackmon said. “It’s their territory, and then we just take it over. So, I’m just excited to get down there, do our thing and play our game.”