SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Branden Carlson scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Rollie Worster finished a rebound shy of a triple-double and Utah never trailed Saturday night in its 86-61 win over Washington.

Carlson had eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks and Worster had 11 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Marco Anthony won the battle with Worster for a rebound — without a Washington player in the vicinity — with about a minute left, drawing boos from the crowd.

“I think it’s great to get back on track after some tough losses,” said Worster. “Just going back to honesty, you know, being honest with yourself and looking in the mirror. Each and everyone of us about what we need to do better, and I think we did that.”

Anthony scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — his fourth double-double of the season — and Gabe Madsen scored 17 points for Utah (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12).

Madsen scored in the lane and Carlson put back his own miss to make it 4-0. Wilguens Exacte Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 11:36 left that sparked a 15-0 run. Madsen scored eight straight points to culminate the run, making a pair of 3-pointers 26 seconds apart, to give the Runnin’ Utes a 32-13 lead less than three minutes later.

“I thought we were super aggressive and super physical,” said head coach Craig Smith. “We played very connected on the offensive end. We had 20 assists again tonight. We had 20 assists on Thursday night. We did such a better job of execution.”

The Utes swept the Washington schools, beating the Huskies and Cougars by a combined 39 points.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (12-9, 4-6) with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Cole Bajema scored 13 points, sinking three 3-pointers, and Noah Williams added 10 points.

Utah next heads back on the road to take on Oregon State Thursday at 9:00 p.m.