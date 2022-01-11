Utes basketball game against Arizona State postponed due to Covid issues

Utah guard Jaxon Brenchley (5) greets Utah guard Both Gach (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against California on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Isaac Hale)

TEMPE, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team were one of the few Pac-12 teams to avoid a game being postponed due to Covid.

Not anymore.

The Utes game at Arizona State on Thursday has been postponed because of Covid issues on the Sun Devils team. Arizona State has had three straight games called off, and six of its last seven because of Covid.

With hopes that the game will be rescheduled later in the season, Utah will now turn its attention towards #6 Arizona, who it will face as scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m.

Utah has lost four straight games and is 1-5 in Pac-12 play this season, 8-8 overall.