Utes basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak fired

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan announced Monday that he has fired head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak after ten years at the helm.

In a statement, Harlan said, “Today, I informed Head Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Krystkowiak that I am making a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program. The decision comes after a thorough evaluation of the program—both on and off of the court—as I do with every head coach at the conclusion of their seasons. Ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry’s foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead.

Larry has always been dedicated to our student-athletes, to our University and to the Salt Lake City community, and I am grateful for his decade of service to the University of Utah. In addition, he and his wife Jan have been incredibly generous in supporting University and community initiatives. I want to wish Larry, Jan and their family the very best.

The costs associated with this termination and the hiring of a new head coach and staff will be fully funded from athletically-generated resources. We will launch an immediate national search for a new head coach.”

As head coach of the Utes, Krystkowiak had a career record of 183 wins and 139 losses. He led the Utes to two NCAA tournament appearances in 2014-2015 where they made it to the Sweet Sixteen, and 2015-2016.

But the Utes have not made it back to the Big Dance in the last five years. This past season, the Utes had a 12-13 record, ending with a loss to USC in double overtime in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Several Utah players have also transferred over the last few years, including Donnie Tillman, Jayce Johnson, Both Gach, Matt Van Komen to name a few.

Krystkowiak is fourth all-time in victories at Utah. Trailing only Vadal Peterson (385-230), Jack Gardner (339-154), and Rick Majerus (323-95.)

The search for a new head coach is underway.