Utes survive wild finish against Cal to win third straight, 76-75

BERKELEY, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes avoided a disastrous ending to hold on for its third straight victory.

Timmy Allen scored 18 points, freshman Ian Martinez added a season-high 16 and Utah survived a late turnover and a foul with 0.7 seconds left to hold off California 76-75 on Thursday night.

Leading 76-72, Allen was fouled and missed two free throws with 15 seconds left. Matt Bradley scored on a driving layup at the other end, and Utah turned it over on an inbounds pass. Cal got it to Bradley again and his 3-pointer rattled out, but Andre Kelly grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled.

Kelly, who entered as a 55% shooter at the line, missed the first free throw with 0.7 seconds left and made the second before Utah ran out the clock with a successful pass.

“We were fortunate,” said Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak. “It wasn’t a typical road celebration in the locker room. But as I shared with our guys, there’s a lot of lessons to be learned in life, and it’s little different when we can go back to our hotel in Berkeley tonight and still celebrate a win. Road wins are hard to come by, but it was a perfect storm to what could have been a disaster.”

Branden Carlson had 13 points and three blocked shots, and Pelle Larsson chipped in with 11 for Utah (9-7, 6-6 Pac-!2 Conference).

Martinez scored Utah’s final seven points of the first half to help build a 42-32 lead. He had another personal seven-point run to make it 66-62 lead with 4:05 left, but the Utes didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way. Utah sank 10 free throws in the final four minutes.

Bradley finished with 20 points, Grant Anticevich added 18 and Andre Kelly 17 for California (7-15, 2-13). Makale Foreman had 12 points.

Both teams shot well from the field, with Utah making 51.1 percent of its shots and Cal making 51.9 percent.

The Utes were without starting point guard Rylan Jones, who injured his shoulder in practice this week. Jones watched the game from the bench with his arm in a sling.

Utah has now won four out of its last five, and next plays at Stanford on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.