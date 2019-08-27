Utes at full strength headed into rivalry game against BYU

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah-BYU rivalry has been one-sided for the last decade with the Utes winning eight straight games.

While the intensity of the rivalry may have died down a bit, does Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham still enjoy the rivalry?

“Enjoy it?” he said. “It’s competitive, it’s intense. No conference implications obviously, but always bragging rights, and has an impact in some of the in-state recruiting. It’s still gratifying.”

Add the fact this year’s Utes team doesn’t want to be known as the team that ended the winning streak, and there will be plenty of motivation Thursday night in Provo.

“The responsibility that they feel to the people that have come through the program, and we’ve had what, five senior classes that have come through that have never tasted defeat in this game,” said Whittingham, who is 10-3 in the rivalry game.

“I think it’s more exciting going down there and beating them because it’s their territory and we just take it over,” added safety Julian Blackmon, who had a pick-6 in last year’s comeback win. “So, I’m just excited to get down there, do our thing and play our game.”

As far as the team’s health goes, Utah is in good shape. Last year’s leading rusher Zack Moss and leading receiver Britain Covey, who both suffered season-ending injuries, are good to go.

“They’ll be ready to roll,” Whittingham said. “Zack is one of the best backs in the country, so he is certainly going to get his share of touches. Covey is our leading receiver returning from last year, so they will be a big part of the offense.”

Covey grew up minutes away from LaVell Edwards Stadium, and he is thrilled to finally play for the first time in the stadium he watched many BYU games as a kid.

“Yeah it’s funny,” said Covey. “I still remember where my seats are and everything. So, it’s going to be interesting to play there. I love being up here, but I always dreamed of playing in that stadium one day.”

After playing BYU in the regular season finale last season, and now facing the Cougars in the 2019 season opener, the Utes are feeling very prepared.

“I feel like I know their offense better than our own offense,” said defensive end Bradlee Anae. “So, I know everything they’re going to do on first and second downs. We know every single play or almost every single play that they run.”

BYU and Utah will kick off the 2019 season Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium.