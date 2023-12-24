LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It was not the way the Utes wanted to end the Pac-12 era, with a 14-7 loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl. But the Utes are putting the game behind them an looking ahead to moving to the Big 12 Conference next season, even though head coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t too happy about it.

“It’s sad and it didn’t have to happen,” Whittingham said after the game. “But it did, we’ll deal with it and move forward. We’ll embrace the change because that’s all you can do. We’re excited about our landing spot in the Big 12. But it didn’t have to happen.”

The Utes had to deal with several injuries all season long. They never had their full team on the field at the same time, particularly in the Las Vegas Bowl where so many of the top players were about either because of injuries, declaring for the NFL Draft, or entering the transfer portal. So they feel it was still a successful season winning eight games.

“I told the guys in the locker room that they have a lot to be proud of,” Whittingham said. “They found a way to win eight games this year in a very competitive Pac-12 Conference with two other Power-5 schools on the schedule in Florida and Baylor. So in a way it was remarkable what they did.”

“If I looked at our roster at the beginning of the season and predict our record, I wouldn’t think we would have been able to win eight games,” said linebacker Karene Reid. “It says a lot about the grit and the culture. So it doesn’t matter if we’re down 20 players, the culture is the culture here.”

“When we have everybody fully healthy, we could be dominant,” said running back Micah Bernard, who scored the only touchdown for the Utes. “But we’re not going to take away from the guys who played today. We played our hearts out.”

What went so wrong with the offense against Northwestern, when the Utes managed just 211 total yards and one touchdown? Whittingham says it all started up front.

“Offensive line play,” he said. “They beat us up up front. Typically, we own the line of scrimmage. Tonight, that was not the case.”

“Coach wanted to come out and throw the ball,” Bernard said. “We had a good first set of plays drawn up, but we didn’t get the right looks we wanted, and didn’t execute enough.”

Bryson Barnes completed just 8 of 13 passes for 55 yards and two interceptions. He was replaced for a couple of plays by Luke Bottari after Barnes’ helmet came off. But backup Brandon Rose, who was warming up on the sideline a few times, was never going to enter the game.

“He’s just not ready,” Whittingham said. “He doesn’t have a grasp of the offense and decision making. He’s still in the learning stages.”

As well as the defense played, holding Northwestern to just 290 total yards and two touchdowns, Reid felt they still needed to make a few more plays.

“I think we needed to start going for takeaways,” Reid said. “It’s one thing to stop them, but in a game like that when we’re struggling, you’ve got to get the ball out.”

The Utes finish the season with a record of 8-5, and now will look ahead to a new era in the Big 12 Conference, with their first game next season set for August 29 at home against Southern Utah.