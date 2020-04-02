Utah’s Javelin Guidry looking for speedy path to the NFL

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – This is not the way former Utah star defensive back Javelin Guidry thought the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft would go, but he’s making the most of it, working out on his own from his home in California.

“It’s been an unfortunate process with the Covid-19 going around,” Guidry said. “They cancelled the pro day and the visits as well. So, I’m just here working now, working on my speed and skills.”

If speed kills, then Guidry is an assassin. His 4.29 second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine was the second fastest of any player this year. Guidry also put up 21 bench press reps of 225 pounds. NFL scouts hadn’t seen that combination of speed and strength at the combine since 2003.

“I wanted to go faster, but I love my time.” said Guidry, who had three interceptions in three seasons at Utah. “But they say my speed is world class speed, and I’ve got to use it more to my advantage, bating quarterbacks and running receivers down.”

Because of his blazing speed, Guidry may be asked to return kicks in the NFL.

For the first time ever, four Utah defensive backs are expected to be taken in the same draft with Guidry, Jaylon Johnson, Terrell Burgess and Julian Blackmon.

“Yeah, those are my dogs, man,” said Guidry, who left Utah after his junior season. “We saw each other at the combine, and actually our rooms were right next to each other. So, we were able to hang out and talk about all the great memories we had at Utah. Coach [Morgan] Scalley, Coach [Sharrieff] Shaw and the defensive staff, Coach Whittingham as well put us in the best position to succeed.”

The school record of most players drafted is six, set in 2010. The Utes should shatter that this year with as many as eight or nine players expected to be picked.

“All my friends in the Utah draft class, I feel like each one of us can get drafted,” Guidry said. “We just worked hard, trusted the process, and we’ll see at the end of this month.”

Guidry doesn’t care where he goes in the draft or to which team. He just wants a chance to play at the next level.

“They told me mid to late rounds,” he said. “But it’s really what you do when you get there. I’ll be ready to help whatever team I go to in whichever way I can as much as I can. I’m just ready to work.”