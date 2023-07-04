PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Last month, Utah’s Grace Summerhays qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. It was her fourth time trying, but this year, she made it.

“Anytime I’m trying to qualify, obviously I think I have a decent shot at it,” Summerhays said. “The US Open is a little bit different because it’s 36 holes, I just knew it was going to be a long day, but my game was really good going into it so I was very confident.”

Her confidence was rewarded with a spot in the National Championship. She knew she was in before the round was over.

“I had a three or four shot lead over the next girl on the last hole,” she said. “So once I was done I knew I secured the spot.”

After she did, there were tears of joy with her family, and a video chat with her brother Preston, who just played in the Men’s U.S. Open three weeks ago.

“I was following along on the phone, and when she finally made it I was like Oh my gosh, that is so cool,” Preston said. “Just a really great moment to watch her do that.”

Preston’s and Grace’s cousin Joe Summerhays just played in the Senior U.S. Open last week.

Now Grace gets to play Pebble Beach, something she has always wanted to do.

“It’s so funny because I was talking to my dad a month ago, and I was like hey dad, do you think like this summer we could go to California and play Pebble and Spy Glass?” Grace said. “He was like, we’ll see, maybe we’ll try to make it work. And now I get to do that.”

“Grace at Pebble, I don’t think there’s much better spots you can go to, especially being her first one,” Preston said. “She’s not only going to go play there for fun, but in a major championship it’s really cool.”

The U.S. Women’s Open runs from July 6-9 at Pebble Beach.