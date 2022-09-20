SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team has been known to scour the globe for players. This year’s starting kicker hails from England, and it was better late than never.

It all started at his wedding in England. Jordan Noyes’ wife’s cousin is married to former Utes kicker Matt Gay, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Noyes and Gay were former soccer players, and one thing led to another.

“We were playing a little soccer match before the wedding, and we were kicking the ball together,” Noyes recalled. “It was quite similar the way we kicked. So from that, he said, ‘why don’t you try out?’ He said to send some film. I did that, flew over, and there was a camp here that I did. From that, they gave me a walk-on spot, and now I’m here.”

The 30-year-old sophomore kicker is the second oldest college football player in the nation, behind only Oklahoma State’s 32-year-old punter Tom Hutton.

“But I’m the oldest kicker,” Noyes said with pride.

“Is he 30?” head coach Kyle Whittingham joked at his weekly press conference. “He told me he was 27. He lies about his age. You sure he’s 30?”

“I wish I said I was 27,” said Noyes, who has a wife and a daughter. “I’m definitely 30.”

So do the Utes players give Noyes a hard time about his age?

“Every now and then, but I try to tell them to shut up,” Noyes said with a laugh.

“Sometimes when I’m stretching next to him, I feel like I’m 30,” joked wide receiver Solomon Enis.

And how about some respect for the elderly? Noyes hasn’t missed a kick this year. He’s 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and has made all 12 of his PAT’s. He set a school record with 10 PAT’s in one game against Southern Utah.

“Knock on wood, he’s been perfect so far,” said Whittingham.

Noyes handled all the kickoffs for Utah during the 2021 season. But this year, he beat out Jaden Redding all the kicker duties, and has thrived so far.

With his 30 years of life experience, Noyes has also become a team leader, especially on special teams. After all, he is the wisest player on the team.

“I guess you can say that, and I guess that’s something that helps me mentally, which is nice,” Noyes said.

But Noyes hasn’t commanded the respect of everyone just yet.

“First of all, no one listens to kickers anyways,” Whittingham said. “No, I shouldn’t say that. But he does add maturity and a stability to your team that I think has value for sure.”

“It’s something I never expected to do,” Noyes said. “But I feel like I’m adapting well, and I feel like I’m fitting in nicely.”