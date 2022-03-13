SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since 2011, the Utah women’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Utes earned a 7-seed in the Spokane Region and will take on 10th-seeded Arkansas in Austin, Texas on Friday. The game time will be announced at a later date.

If Utah (20-11) beats the Razorbacks (18-13), they would take on the winner of the Texas-Fairfield game on Sunday.



“We are excited and pleased with our seeding,” remarked head coach Lynne Roberts. “We get a chance to play Arkansas, who is a very good team. We knew we were in but we didn’t know where we would be. We are excited for this opportunity and I am so proud of our team.”



This will be the Utes’ 18th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first under Roberts in the Pac-12 era.

The Utes earned an at-large bid after collecting the 29th 20-win season in program history and finishing the season 20-11. Utah closed out the season on a strong note, winning three games at the Pac-12 Tournament and advancing to its first championship game appearance, where it lost to Stanford.

Utah is the highest-scoring team in the Pac-12 (17th NCAA), averaging 76.0 points per game, and is on pace for the third-highest figure in school history and highest since 1980-81. Utah also leads the Pac-12 in three-pointers made (5th NCAA; school-record 291), three-point attempts (6th NCAA; 825), assists (32nd NCAA; 473), assists per game (47th NCAA; 15.3), free throws made (11th NCAA; 452) and free throw attempts (37th NCAA; 578).



This season, the Utes finished sixth in the Pac-12, which ties their highest finish in school history. Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 selection. Kennady McQueen was a Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection, and Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honorees. Kneepkens is only the second Ute to take home the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors. She is the first since the 2019 season.



Arkansas finished eighth in the SEC this season and was eliminated by South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. The Razorbacks finished the year with a record of 18-13. This is Arkansas’ 12th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the fourth meeting between these two schools in program history. The last meeting came during the 2011-12 season when the Utes traveled to Fayetteville.