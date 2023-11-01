SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Big 12 Conference announced its 16-team, four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 football seasons today with the University of Utah setting to embark into its Big 12 era in 2024.



Utah’s first season in the Big 12 will feature four conference home games and five on the road with the Utes entering next season with a 144-124-9 record against the teams that will be a part of the league in 2024. Utah’s previously scheduled game against Baylor on Sept. 9, 2024 will remain a non-conference game for next season.

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. The conference also looked to maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home/away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions.

2024 2025 Home Opponents Road Opponents Home Opponents Road Opponents Arizona Arizona State Arizona State BYU BYU Colorado Colorado Baylor TCU Houston Texas Tech Kansas Iowa State Oklahoma State Kansas State West Virginia UCF Cincinnati 2026 2027 Home Opponents Road Opponents Home Opponents Road Opponents BYU Arizona Arizona Arizona State Houston Colorado Baylor BYU Kansas TCU TCU Texas Tech West Virginia Iowa State Oklahoma State Kansas State Cincinnati UCF



Utah has faced off against 11 of the 15 other teams that will be a part of the Big 12 in 2024, including holding a winning record against Baylor (1-0), BYU (62-35-4), TCU (5-3), West Virginia (2-0), Arizona (26-19-2) and Colorado (34-32-3).



The Utes will have some familiar foes at home in 2024 with TCU visiting Salt Lake City for the first time since 2010 while Iowa State hasn’t been to Utah since 1975. It will also mark Utah’s first-ever game against UCF and the first time the Utes have taken on Houston since 1978 and Oklahoma State since 1945.

Utah will be bringing 28 conference championships with them to the Big 12 next season along with an overall record of 717-479-31, the third-most wins among teams in the league for 2024.



Utah will play at home for the second week in a row with the Arizona State Sun Devils coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4. The game is set for a 12 p.m. MT kick and will air on the Pac-12 Network.