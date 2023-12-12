SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It will be a very different Utes football team that takes the field December 23rd against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl than the one we saw in the regular season finale against Colorado.

So far four players, team captain Cole Bishop, two-way star Sione Vaki, leading receiver DeVaughn Vele and offensive lineman Keaton Bills, have declared for the NFL Draft. Some 14 players are entering the transfer portal, including starting cornerback JT Broughton and starting wide receiver Mikey Matthews, and linebacker Justin Medlock.

Then there are a multitude of season-ending injuries the Utes are dealing with, including Jonah Elliss, who leads the Utes in sacks, defensive lineman Logan Fano and linebacker Lander Barton.

So needless to say, it’s been a little chaotic at Utes practice these days.

“We have so many guys in so many different situations,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “I can’t keep track of it. I know who exactly who’s in and who’s out, but I can’t say if they haven’t announced. There are so many moving parts, it’s hard to keep it all straight.”

“It’s been kind of fun, honestly,” said tight end Landen King. “Seeing that next man up mentality, but we’ve been like that the whole season, so it’s nothing different.”

But with Utah dealing with so many injuries from the opening game of the season until now, having guys step up into starting roles is nothing they haven’t seen before.

“It ain’t new to us,” said running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who has had his share of injuries this year. “We all knew it was coming, so we’re just focused on the game right now and trying to get better everyday.”

One guy who is transferring but will play in the game is starting quarterback Bryson Barnes. But he’s treating his last game as Ute like any other week.

“You can’t approach anything any differently,” said Barnes, who has started eight games this season at quarterback. “At the end of the day, for the next two weeks or so, I’m still a Ute. So I’ve got to go there, play quarterback and do exactly what I’ve been doing all season long.”

But Barnes does admit it is a little strange preparing for his last game in a Utah uniform.

“Yeah, it’s weird to be in that locker room, my last week with the guys,” Barnes said. “It’s kind of bittersweet.”

It’s not like all these departures are just hitting Utah. This is going on all over the country in this new age of college football.

“I’m sure every team in the country is having similar issues, where your team has been dramatically changed from the last regular season game until the bowl game,” Whittingham said.

While these departures will certainly hurt the team, the players understand why their teammates are protecting themselves.

“If you want to leave before the bowl game, we can’t tell you what to do,” King said. “Just to focus on yourself, that’s the smart play for you. Not for the team, but for your future and your well-being, I feel like it would be the right thing.”

Utah and Northwestern will play in the Las Vegas Bowl December 23rd at Allegiant Stadium on ABC4.