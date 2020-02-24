Utah Warriors head coach and captain join Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Warriors have begun its third season in Major League Rugby. The Warriors are off to a 1-1-1 start following Saturday’s 20-20 tie against Austin.

New head coach Chris Latham, who played 14 years with the Australian National Team, and captain Dwayne Polataivao joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the Warriors season so far, and the staying power of MLR, which has expanded from nine teams to twelve teams for the 2020 season.

