OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley’s 11-game winning streak, the third longest streak in the nation, has come to an end.

Riley Gringsby banked in a three-pointer with 30 seconds left, as Seattle handed the Wolverines their first loss since November, 85-80.

Aziz Bandaogo came up just short of a triple double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists to lead Utah Valley, who suffered its first loss since falling at Boise State Nov. 26.

The Wolverines had won 11 straight before falling to the Redhawks on Saturday night. The Wolverines still hold the nation’s longest road win streak at six games. UVU falls to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in WAC play. Seattle is now the only unbeaten WAC team in conference play with a 14-4 overall record and a 5-0 league mark.

“We had our opportunities to win the game,” said Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen . “We put them on the free throw line, and they made 19-of-21 and conversely, we were 11-of-20 so obviously we need to convert when we get to the free throw line. I thought we missed a few switching opportunities late in terms of shutting down some of their three-point attempts. This is a humbling game for us. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll rebound from it. We’ll be better because of it.”



The game featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes. Tied 76-76 with 1:22 to play, Seattle U’s Riley Grigsby scored to give the Redhawks a 78-76 lead with 59 seconds to play. Bandaogo then flushed a putback on a missed three that tied the game back up, 78-78, with 48 seconds remaining. Rigsby then knocked down a three with 30 seconds on the clock that gave SU an 81-78 lead, but Trey Woodbury answered right back with a driving layup to get UVU back within one point, 81-80. The Redhawks then went 4-for-4 at the line over the final 10 seconds to secure the 85-80 win.

Tim Fuller recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Le’Tre Darthard and Woodbury each had 13 points, while Justin Harmon was also in double figures with 10 points.



Bandaogo scored his 21 points on a 9-of-10 clip from the field and a 5-of-6 mark from the free throw line. He also pulled down 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Bandaogo also had a pair of blocks.



Utah Valley shot 52.5 percent (32-61) from the field with a 38.5 percent (5-13) mark from long range. Seattle U connected on a 41.5 percent (27-65) mark from the floor and a 37.5 percent (12-32) clip from beyond the arc.



Utah Valley outrebounded Seattle U 38-35 and scored 48 points in the paint compared to SU’s 22. The Wolverines connected on five threes on the night, while the Redhawks made 12.



Cameron Tyson led Seattle U with 20 points with Grigsby adding 19.



Utah Valley will continue WAC play at home on Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Abilene Christian. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.