OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley claimed a WAC regular season title with a 78-59 win over UT Arlington on Wednesday night at the UCCU Center. Justin Harmon scored 17 points and LeTre Darthard added 16 to lead the Wolverines to their third WAC regular season crown in program history.



The WAC championship is the second WAC regular season title in the past three years and the second under head coach Mark Madsen.



Utah Valley improves to 23-7 overall and stays atop the WAC standings with a 14-3 record. The Wolverines hold a one-game lead over Sam Houston (13-4) for the top spot in the league standings with one game to play.



“It was a battle tonight,” said Madsen. “UTA came at us with a lot of energy, but we fought and fought and broke it open late. I give our guys a lot of credit for putting their foot on the gas and being aggressive. I thought Le’Tre (Darthard) made some big shots in the second half and Justin got going in the second half and got to the rim. I could go down the list with our players. Players make programs. Every single player in our locker room plays a big role on this team. We finished strong on the road last week at Abilene Christian and then to come back here and win a WAC championship on our home floor, that’s meaningful. I’m proud of our players.”



The two teams played through six lead changes and two ties over the first eight minutes as UVU took a 16-15 lead on a Trey Woodbury jumper at the 12-minute mark. UVU then used a 7-2 run over the next four minutes to jump out to a 23-17 lead with 8:11 to play in the first half. UTA responded with a 12-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 31-30 lead with six seconds remaining. Aziz Bandaogo threw down a Woodbury missed shot at the buzzer to give the Wolverines a 32-31 lead at the break.



Utah Valley scored the first five points of the second half to take a six-point, 37-31, lead with 17:35 on the clock. UTA cut the UVU back to just one point, 43-42, with 13:14 to play, but the Wolverines countered with a 14-4 run over the next 4:20 to give UVU an 11-point 57-46 lead with nine minutes to play. UTA cut it back to single digits, 59-50, but eight unanswered points extended the Wolverine lead to 17 points, 67-50, with 5:38 left to play. The Wolverines outscored UTA 11-9 the rest of the way to secure the 78-59 win.



Harmon scored his game-high 17 points on a 6 of 7 clip from the field, including a 1 of 1 mark from long range. He also knocked down 4 of 5 free throws. Harmon pulled down four rebounds to go along with three assists and one steal.



Darthard knocked down four shots from the floor, including a pair of threes. He was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Darthard had four rebounds and four assists.



Bandaogo recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had two assists with one block.



Woodbury had nine points with seven assists and six rebounds.



Tim Fuller pulled down double digit rebounds with 10. He also had six points and four blocks.



Utah Valley shot 50 percent (28-56) from the floor with a 44.4 percent (8-18) mark from beyond the arc. UVU held UTA to a 36.9 percent (24-65) shooting from the field with a 28 percent (7-25) clip from three-point range.



UVU outrebounded UTA 43-28 on the night. The Wolverines, who lead the nation in blocks, had nine swats in the game.



Utah Valley will now wrap up regular season play at home against Stephen F. Austin on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

