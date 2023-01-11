RIVERSIDE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – One of the hottest basketball teams in the nation right now is Utah Valley.

The Wolverines extended their winning streak to 11 games with a comeback win at Cal Baptist Wednesday night, 71-67. The 11-game streak is currently tied for the third longest in the entire country.

Trey Woodbury scored seven points in the final two minutes, including a three-pointer with 13 seconds left to give UVU a 67-66 lead. Woodbury finished with 18 points to lead the Wolverines.

La’Tre Darthard scored all 16 of his points in the second half, including four free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

Justin Harmon added 14 points for Utah Valley, while Tim Fuller scored 12. Aziz Bandaogo led Utah Valley’s effort on the boards with 10 rebounds to go along with six points.

Utah Valley trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but rallied to cut the deficit to 33-31 at the break.

Trailing 66-60 with less than two minutes to play, Woodbury scored seven straight points to give UVU the lead for good.

#7 UCLA also currently owns an 11-game winning streak. Only #22 Charleston (16) and Florida Atlantic (14) have longer winning streaks than UVU.

Utah Valley (14-4, 5-0 WAC) next hosts Seattle University Saturday at 7:00 p.m.