OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University (UVU) unveiled plans to give Wolverines soccer a new home with a $20 million soccer-specific stadium on the west side of Clyde Field–the current soccer stadium on its Orem campus.

The 22,000-square-foot Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) Stadium will be able to seat approximately 3,000 fans with 400 additional chairback seats, covered plaza seating, and 10 luxury suites that can hold 16 guests each. The north and south ends of the facilities will include patios and a concession plaza.

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)



(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

The facility will also see upgrades on the current south and east sides of the stadium, with improved concessions, restrooms, and a team shop on the southeast corner of the field. The Den student section and the Green Man Group will be housed under a canopy on the east side.

The stadium will also be equipped to accommodate both the men’s and women’s soccer programs at UVU, with locker rooms and a team lounge for both programs. The new stadium will also feature locker rooms for visiting teams and officials and a “Major League Soccer-style press box” with a broadcast booth. A video board and scoreboard will be built on the north end of the stadium and will be “national broadcast-ready.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When finished, UVU says the stadium will be “one of the top facilities in NCAA Division I Soccer.”

According to UVU, The men’s and women’s soccer programs are among the nation’s leaders in attendance. The women’s program averages 11th in the nation while the men’s program averages 14th in best attendance in the country.

“This is a transformational game-changer for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Jared Sumsion, UVU director of athletics. “We’re grateful for our long-term partnership with Utah Community Credit Union and shared commitment in the future of our community and state. UCUU Soccer Stadium will be among the finest in the country and will provide the best premium experience that NCAA has to offer.”

UVU’s President Dr. Astrid Tuminez said the new stadium will give both soccer programs an exceptional competitive advantage and would open opportunities to UVU’s student-athletes.

Future upgrades to the UCCU soccer stadium will include a children’s playground and a small soccer field.

A construction schedule with an expected completion date will be announced at a later time.