EUGENE, Ore. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in school history.

The Wolverines built a 17-point lead at Oregon Tuesday night, and held on for a 77-72 victory over the Ducks, who began the season ranked 21st in the country.

Trey Woodbury scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists and helped Utah Valley withstand a late comeback.

The Wolverines took a 41-24 lead into intermission, but Oregon whittled it away in the second half, getting the deficit to single digits for good on a layup by Quincy Guerrier with 7:14 left, and his 3 with 5:51 left made it a two-possession game, 62-58.

Utah Valley managed to squelch every Oregon run. Le’Tre Darthard knocked down a 3 with 3:44 left to push the lead to seven, 68-61.

Guerrier hit a clutch 3 and hit two free throws with 1:22 left to get within two, but Woodbury came out of a Utah Valley timeout to stick a pull-up 17-footer with just over a minute to go and added a free throw with :29 left to make it a five-point game. Blaze Nield and Justin Harmon both hit a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds to preserve the win.

Justin Harmon and Tim Ceaser each had 13 points for the Wolverines, who improved to 9-4 on the year.

Oregon shot just 35.3 percent from the floor, and made 3 of 19 shots from 3-point range. UVU made 42.2 percent from the field, and made 8 of 20 from beyond the arc.

This is UVU’s third victory ever over a Pac-12 school. The Wolverines defeated Washington last year, 68-52. They also beat Oregon State in 2010, 70-68, and Arizona State in 2005, 75-71.

This is just the fourth time Utah Valley has beaten a Power-6 team in school history.

UVU has now won six straight games, including a victory over BYU two weeks ago.