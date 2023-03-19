BOULDER, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team does not want their season to end, and the Wolverines are far from done.

Trey Woodbury scored a game-high 25 points and Justin Harmon added 18 to lead Utah Valley to a 81-69 road win over Colorado in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado.



Utah Valley improves to 27-8 overall and moves on to the quarterfinals of the NIT where it will host Cincinnati on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the UCCU Center. The game will mark the first NIT home game in UVU history.

Woodbury scored 25 points on 11 of 15 shots from the field, including a 3 of 4 clip from long range. He also pulled down seven rebounds with seven assists.



Harmon knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including a pair of threes for his 18 points. He also hit 2 of 2 shots from the free throw line. Harmon also had six rebounds and two assists.



Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 points with four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Aziz Bandaogo scored 12 points with seven rebounds and two blocks.



Utah Valley shot an impressive 55.9 percent (33-59) from the field with a 52.9 percent clip (9-17) from long range. Colorado shot 46.8 percent (29-62) on the night with a 21.1 percent (4-19) clip from three.

The two teams played through 10 ties and eight lead changes in the first half with neither team leading by more than five points. The Wolverines took their largest lead early with a five-point, 11-6, lead with 16:58 on the clock in the first half. Colorado led by five points, 32-27, with 5:08 remaining in the half. UVU led for nine minutes of the first half while CU held the lead for 4:31. The two teams went into the break tied up at 38-38.



Utah Valley opened the second half with seven unanswered points, including a Harmon three and a Woodbury jam as UVU jumped out to a 45-38 lead just three minutes into the half. Colorado responded with a 10-2 run of its own to tie the game, 56-56, with 10:25 on the clock. UVU took a 67-63 lead with five minutes left in the game and then used an 8-2 run over a three-minute span to take the lead to double digits, 75-65, with two minutes to play. UVU outscored CU 6-4 the rest of the way to secure the 81-69 win.