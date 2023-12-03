SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team is headed back to Vegas this bowl season

Utah will face off against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium December 23rd on ABC4.

“We are looking forward to playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl,” said Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham. “We have a lot of respect for the Big Ten and Northwestern, and we are excited to start preparing for a great atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium.”

This is Utah’s third consecutive bowl game appearance, and fourth time going to the Las Vegas Bowl. The Utes beat BYU in 2015, 35-28, beat Colorado State, 45-10 in 2014, and lost to Boise State in 2010, 26-3.

Utah and Northwestern have played one other time in a bowl game, in the 2018 Holiday Bowl, losing to the Wildcats, 31-20.

Despite a deluge of injuries, the Utes finished the regular season with a record of 8-4, 5-4 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Northwestern was 7-5 this season, finishing in second place in the Big Ten Western Division with a record of 5-4. The Wildcats closed the season with three straight victories over Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois.

Crimson Club members will be able to purchase tickets through the Utah Ticket Office beginning Monday, Dec. 4 and continuing through Tuesday, Dec. 5 with the general public sale starting on Dec. 6. Priority purchase windows will open throughout the two-day period according to Crimson Club level.

The Las Vegas Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT at Allegiant Stadium, and be televised by ABC4.