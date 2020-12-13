Utah to host Washington State in regular season finale Saturday

Salt Lake City (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team will play one more home football game this season.
The Pac-12 announced the division crossover games for this weekend, and the Utes will host Washington State Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah (2-2) needs a victory over Washington State (1-2) to become bowl eligible. The Pac-12 has stipulated that teams need to at least have a .500 record to play in a bowl game.
The Utes are coming off a 38-21 victory over Colorado on Saturday, for its second straight victory.
Washington State has had three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Cougars have beaten Oregon State, and lost to Oregon and USC.
Last season, Utah beat Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 38-13.