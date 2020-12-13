Utah to host Washington State in regular season finale Saturday

Utah quarterback Jake Bentley (8) eludes Colorado linebacker Joshka Gustav (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Utah will host Washington State Saturday at 11:30 needing a win to become bowl eligible

Salt Lake City (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team will play one more home football game this season.

The Pac-12 announced the division crossover games for this weekend, and the Utes will host Washington State Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah (2-2) needs a victory over Washington State (1-2) to become bowl eligible. The Pac-12 has stipulated that teams need to at least have a .500 record to play in a bowl game.

The Utes are coming off a 38-21 victory over Colorado on Saturday, for its second straight victory.

Washington State has had three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues. The Cougars have beaten Oregon State, and lost to Oregon and USC.

Last season, Utah beat Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium, 38-13.