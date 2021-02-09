Utah State’s Series Against Wyoming Postponed

Utah State’s Neemias Queta (23) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 SPORTS)- Utah State will postpone another basketball series, this time against Wyoming, due to health and safety concerns. This comes after Saturday’s season finale against Fresno State was postponed also due to health and safety concerns.

It is uncertain if these games will be rescheduled. The Aggies are not scheduled to play again until Wednesday, February 17th when they start a 2 game series at Boise State.

Utah State (14-5, 11-2 Mountain West Conference) is first in the Mountain West Conference after Boise State got swept by Nevada.