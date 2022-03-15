LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State’s basketball season came to an end Tuesday night, as Oregon used a strong second half push to beat the Aggies in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament, 83-72.

Steven Ashworth had 20 points off the bench to lead the Aggies, but Oregon opened the second half on a 17-5 run to take control and pull away.

De’Vion Harmon scored 19 points, while Jacob Young added 17 for the Ducks, who will move on to play Texas A&M in the second round of the NIT.

“Oregon is a good team,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom. “Going into the game, we felt good about it. We knew that we had to play a certain way to have success again their transition offense, physicality and athleticism. We got off to a slow start. They started out in the zone. Offensively, they were getting the ball in and around the basket pretty quickly on us. Backing us down. We weren’t as physical as we needed to be.”

Brandon Horvath scored 15 points and Sean Bairstow poured in 12 for Utah State, which ends the season with a record of 18-16.

Utah State was making its first NIT appearance since 2008, and this was the first time a team from a Power-5 school played at The Spectrum since 2013.

After falling behind by eight early, Ashworth sparked an 11-0 run with a couple of three-pointers, as the Aggies built its lead to as high as nine points in the first half.

Trailing 37-33 at the break, Oregon took over the second half with Young scoring 13 of his 17 points after halftime.

The Ducks maintained the double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, leading by as many as 17 points. Ashworth scored the final points of the contest after knocking down his sixth 3-pointer of the night as Oregon posted the 83-72 win.

“It’s a tough one to swallow,’ Bean said. “Obviously, you look at the stats from the game and we didn’t shoot the ball how we wanted to. They were a really physical team. Give them credit. It made us uncomfortable. Obviously, offensively we weren’t great, but defensively was really where they took over. We weren’t filling up the gaps like we had planned. Their athleticism. They were getting downhill on us. They made eight 3s, but they had a lot of points in the pain for sure. It was just one of those games. You try to make a little run and they come back with a big momentum play or a dunk or an easy layup. It’s hard to overcome those.”

USU finished the night shooting 38.5 percent (25-of-65) from the floor, 32.1 percent (9-of-28) from behind the 3-point line and 61.9 percent (13-of-21) at the free throw line. Oregon shot 50.8 percent (33-of-65) from the field, 42.1 percent (8-of-19) from behind the 3-point line and 64.3 percent (9-of-14) at the free throw line.

“I guess this is officially the end,” said Horvath, a fifth year senior. “It’s hard to say that. It’s been a wild ride for me. I’m just so blessed and thankful that I came her for my final year. It was more than I expected. It was better than I expected. I left it all out there today. I left it all out there all season, so I don’t really have any regrets. I wish we would’ve won, obviously, but it is what it is. I love these guys. I love these coaches. It was a great time for me.”

In his final game as an Aggie, Justin Bean finished with nine points on 2 of 12 shooting, to go along with 16 rebounds.

Bean finishes his career with 1,445 points and 1,027 rebounds to rank 17th all-time in school history in scoring and second all-time in both Mountain West and school history in rebounding. Bean also played in 126 career games, which is tied with Nate Harris for the eighth-most in school history.