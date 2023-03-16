SACRAMENTO (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State basketball team thought this time it would be different at the NCAA Tournament.

It wasn’t.

The Aggies, the fifth best 3-point shooting team in the nation, missed its first 13 three-pointers, and made just 4-of-24 shots from beyond the arc in a 76-65 loss to Missouri in the first round of the Big Dance.

Utah State’s winless drought extends back to 2001, a span of 10 straight losses.

The Aggies started cold from the perimeter, going the entire first half without a made 3-pointer, the team’s first half without a 3 this season. USU controlled the paint, however, outscoring the Tigers 26-14 in the paint while shooting 76.5 percent (13-of-17) within the 3-point line in the first half. While Missouri jumped out to an early 14-6 lead, Utah State slowly trimmed the deficit to enter halftime trailing 35-31.

USU’s offense showed signs of life to start the second half. Steven Ashworth broke the 3-point shooting drought, giving Utah State its first lead since the opening minutes at 36-35 with 18 minutes remaining. The sides traded baskets for much of the next seven minutes before the Tigers blitzed the Aggies with a 15-4 run en route to building a double-digit lead. USU was unable to mount a comeback in the final minutes.

Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 16 points and seven rebounds. Ashworth and Dan Akin each added 12 points, with Ashworth also adding six rebounds and a team-high four assists. Senior guard Sean Bairstow was the final Aggie in double figures with 10 points. USU shot 47.5 percent (28-for-59) from the field but managed only 16.7 percent (4-for-24) from 3-point territory.

Kobe Brown hit three 3-pointers in a span of just over three minutes to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 62-53 lead. Brown finished with 19 points, while D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 23.

The seventh-seeded Tigers (25-9) held on from there, stopping a six-game tournament skid with their first win since beating Clemson in the first round in 2010.

The frustration for the Aggies was evident when they got called for a bench technical when one of the reserves argued a no-call midway through the second half. Coach Dave Odom heatedly argued the call before getting restrained by an assistant.

Missouri advanced to play the winner of the Arizona-Princeton game in the second round of the South Region.