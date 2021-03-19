Utah State’s NCAA Tournament ends early with 65-53 loss to Texas Tech

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) shoots a 3-point shot while Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) defends during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Red Raiders use 24-4 in second half to blow the game open

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (ABC4 Sports) – For one half, it looked like Utah State would be able to end it’s 20-year NCAA Tournament victory drought.

But Texas Tech shut the Aggies down in the second half, using a 24-4 run, and pulled away for a 65-53 victory to end the Aggies season.

Neemias Queta had 11 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocked shots and six assists, while Justin Bean had 13 points and eight rebounds. But the Aggies could not take care of the ball, committing 22 turnovers.

Mac McClung led Texas Tech with 16 points, while Kyler Edwards added 12 points. Marco Anthony had 11 points for the Aggies.

Utah State made just four of 19 shots from three-point range, as Alphonso Anderson and Brock Miller were a combined two for 14 from beyond the arc.

Queta has six of his blocked shots in the first half, as the Aggies took a 26-23 into the break. But Texas Tech stormed out with a 13-0 run, which turned into a 24-4 advantage, as the Red Raiders led 49-35. Utah State never got within eight points the rest of the way.

Miller, Anderson and Rollie Worster all finished with six points for Utah State.

Terrance Shannon, Jr. and Kevin McCullar each had ten points for the Red Raiders.

Utah State (20-9) still has not won a game in the NCAA Tournament since beating Ohio State in 2001. The Aggies have lost nine straight in the Big Dance.

Texas Tech (18-10) moves on to play Arkansas in the round of 32 on Sunday.