LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Justin Bean was hoping to hear his name called at the NBA Draft Thursday night. But when that didn’t happen, he jumped at the chance to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the L.A. Clippers.

Bean signed an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning he will play for the Clippers Summer League teams, and be able to compete for a two-way contract, so he can play with the Clippers and their G-League team.

Excited and grateful for the opportunity! Let’s get to work 😤 https://t.co/SzcVvc2cSZ — Justin Bean (@justinbean34) June 24, 2022

Bean led the Aggies last year in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. He set a school record with 20 double-doubles last season.

Bean was a key contributor of two Utah State NCAA Tournament teams, and was an All-Mountain West selection in each of his three seasons as a starter.

Bean is one of only three players in USU history and one of only two players in Mountain West history to record more than 1,000 career rebounds as his game-high 16 rebounds in the season finale against Oregon increased his career total to 1,027, the second-most ever by an Aggie.

This is the third straight season that Utah State is sending a player to the NBA. Sam Merrill was a second round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, while Neemias Queta was taken in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.