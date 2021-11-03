Former Utah State star Jordan Love to get first NFL start

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (ABC4) – Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, giving way to Utah State’s Jordan Love to start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news Wednesday morning.

#Packers practice squad QB Kurt Benkert tested positive earlier this week. Now reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is positive, too. The only healthy QB on the roster is Jordan Love, who is in the building today and set to start against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Rodgers is unvaccinated. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel explains Rodgers told reports he was “immunized” but never said he was vaccinated.

Because Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert have both tested positive, Love is the only quarterback left for the Packers. The Packers are set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 2:25 p.m. MT Sunday.

Love started for the Packers’ preseason loss against the Houston Texans. Falling 26 to 7, Love went 12 for 17 for 122 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

In 2020, the Packers drafted Love in the first round out of Utah State. He didn’t play a snap during his rookie season despite holding multiple career records at Utah State, including yards of total offense and 12 career 300-yard passing games.

During the preseason, Love said he was trying to learn from Rodgers how to become a better leader.

“That’s something that I’ve been working on since my time at Utah State, just trying to be a better leader,” he said. “Sometimes I can be quiet, but it just comes down to getting to know your teammates and being a great teammate. That’s all I try to be is be there for everybody.”