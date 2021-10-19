Utah State’s Deven Thompkins among nation’s leading receivers

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – How much of a breakout season has this been for Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins? In his last two seasons, Thompkins had 750 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

In six games this year, Thompkins has already surpassed those totals.

Thompkins is fifth in the entire nation in receiving yards (819) and fifth in receptions (50), to go along with six touchdowns.

This past Saturday, Thompkins had 12 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Utah State’s 28-24 comeback win over UNLV. Thompkins was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

“It feels good,” Thompkins said. “But if it wasn’t for everybody else, the other ten players, I wouldn’t be able to win that award. So I’m very thankful for my teammates.”

At just 5-foot-3, 155 pounds, Thompkins can still out-muscle, out-hustle and out-jump opposing defensive backs. He says he’s been doing that his entire career.

“To me, it’s nothing new,” he said. “That’s all I used to do in high school, especially my senior year, was just run a go route and throw the ball up, and I’d always come down with it.”

“You see the size of him, you see the quickness and the speed,” said Aggies head coach Blake Anderson. “But to me, when arguably your best player is also your hardest worker, it shows up. It just does.”

Thompkins numbers through six games put him on pace to approach or even break Kevin Curtis’ all-time single season school records. Curtis, who went on to play in the NFL, caught 100 passes for 1,531 yards and ten touchdowns back in 2001.

“He’s really smart,” Anderson said about Thompkins. “We’re able to move him around all over the place and make it hard to know exactly where he’s going to be. That allows us to free him up at times where if we put him at one spot and kept him stationary, it would be really easy to double him or bracket him.”

After last year’s tumultuous season, Thompkins briefly entered the transfer portal, and thought long and hard about going back to his home state of Florida. But Anderson convinced him to stay.

“I really wanted a fresh start, and I was missing my children as well,” said Thompkins, who has a 3-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. “But whenever Coach Anderson came to Utah State, I liked the things he was telling me and what he was going to make happen. Especially with having a diverse coaching staff and things of that nature. Utah State was home for me. This where I started at, and this was the one place that gave me a chance. I knew this was exactly where I wanted to be and I wanted to finish it here for sure.”

Thompkins and the Aggies host Colorado State Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.