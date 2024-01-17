ALBUQUERQUE (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since November 11, the Utah State basketball team lost a game.

Nelly Joseph scored a season-high 26 points, Donovan Dent had 15 points and a career-high 14 assists, and New Mexico beat No. 16 Utah State 99-86 on Tuesday night, ending the Aggies’ 15-game winning streak.

The Lobos (15-3, 3-2 Mountain West) had six players in double figures. Jaelen House added 14 points to help New Mexico end a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies.

New Mexico was coming off a victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State on Saturday.

Ian Martinez scored 22 points and Mason Falsey had 19, but Utah State (16-2, 4-1) had its fourth longest winning streak in school history end at 15.

New Mexico steadily pulled away in the first half, with the largest runs being 9-2 early and 7-1 later. The only area where the Lobos did not dominate was on the boards, where Utah State held a 17-12 edge, including 8-2 on the offensive glass.

The Lobos pushed the lead to 64-44 three minutes into the second half before the Aggies rallied behind Martinez, who scored all the points in a 14-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 73-62.

Utah State cut it to 79-72 before New Mexico pushed the lead back to 85-72 and the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Despite going 2 for 9 on 3-pointers, the Lobos still shot 65% in the first half (20 for 31) and were the first team to top 50 in a half against the Aggies.

Utah State missed all seven of its 3-pointers in the first half and was 12 of 28 overall from the floor.

New Mexico won the first-half turnover battle 9-2, including eight steals, turning that into an 18-2 scoring advantage.

With Utah State falling and Boise State also losing Tuesday, it has created a logjam of four teams atop the conference standings with one loss apiece.

The Aggies are home to Fresno State on Saturday.