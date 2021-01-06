Utah State wins 7th straight game, crushing New Mexico, 77-45

Neemias Queta scores 18 points as Aggies improve to 5-0 in Mountain West Conference play

LUBBOCK, Tex. (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State is rolling through the Mountain West Conference early in the season.

Neemias Queta scored 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting, while Marco Anthony added 15 points, as Utah State improved to 5-0 in conference play with a 77-45 blowout win over New Mexico Wednesday night.

The game was played on the campus of Lubbock Christian University because of COVID-19 issues in Albuquerque.

The Utah State defense held the Lobos to just 26.8 percent shooting from the floor, built a 41-18 halftime lead and cruised to its seventh straight win.

Alphonso Anderson added 14 points off the bench, while Sean Bairstow scored nine points.

The Aggies out-rebounded the Lobos, 41-29, and never led by less than 15 points in the second half.

Utah State (8-3) will play New Mexico (3-5) again Friday night at 9:00 p.m.