LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Down 69-68 lead with just over a minute to play, Utah State closed the game out on a 7-2 run to pull away from UNLV Tuesday night, 75-71.

Taylor Funk led the Aggies with 20 points, while Steven Ashworth added 14 points, five rebounds and nine assists, as Utah State improved to 9-1 at home this season.

Funk added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Trevin Dorius recorded 10 points for Utah State, while Dan Akin added nine points and nine rebounds.

Funk made 7-of-11 shots from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range.

Keyshawn Hall led the way for the Rebels (12-6, 1-5) with 19 points. Jordan McCabe added 17 points and two steals for UNLV. Keshon Gilbert also recorded 14 points, five assists and three steals.

Max Shulga led Utah State with nine points in the second half as his team was outscored by five points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

Utah State raced out to a 46-37 lead at the half, but the Runnin’ Rebels clawed their way back and took a 1-point lead with 2:31 left on a three-pointer by Jordan McCabe.

But Ashworth drilled a three-pointer with 1:09 left to give the lead back to the Aggies. Then after Akin drew an offensive foul on the defensive end, Sean Bairstow buried a jumper with the shot clocking winding down to give Utah State some breathing room with 23 seconds left.

After a pair of Rebel free throws, Shulga iced the game with a pair of free throws with eight seconds left. The Aggies made one final defensive stand to stifle UNLV’s desperation attempt in the closing seconds to secure the victory.

Both teams shot well from the floor, with Utah State making 51.1 percent and UNLV sinking 49.1 percent. Utah State had 21 assists on 24 made baskets.

The Aggies won the battle on the boards, out-rebounded UNLV, 31-23.

Utah State next hosts San Jose State Saturday night.