Utah State unanimous pick to win Mountain West Conference basketball title

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State may have its best men’s basketball team in school history, and the Mountain West Conference media members have noticed.

The Aggies became the first unanimous pick in conference history to win the Mountain West title, as voted upon by the media and announced by the league on Tuesday.

“The Mountain West has a rich tradition of excellence in men’s basketball,” second-year head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said. “It is humbling to be the first MW program to be unanimously ranked as the preseason favorites to win the MW championship. That being said, we aren’t really into polls and rankings in our program. This team hasn’t proven anything and our goal is to be on top of the MW at the end of the year.”

The Aggies garnered every first-place vote and appeared atop the poll with 187 points. USU is followed by San Diego State (150), New Mexico (141), Nevada (135) and Boise State (128), rounding out the top five. Fresno State was next on the list in sixth with 103 points, followed by UNLV (89), Air Force (76), Colorado State (59), Wyoming (36) and San José State (17).

Senior guard Sam Merrill was named the Mountain West Conference Preseason Player of the Year, while sophomore center Neemias Queta was also named to the preseason all-conference first team.

They are joined by sophomore guard Brock Miller, who started in every game last season, and junior guard Abel Porter, who started at the point in each of the final 17 games last season and led the Aggies to a 15-2 record over that stretch.

The Aggies also benefit in the return of senior guard Diogo Brito, one of only three players returning in the Mountain West that played in more than 30 games last season and averaged more than 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Sophomore forward Justin Bean rounds out the returners for the Aggies, saving one of his top performances of the year for the opening round of the MW Tournament a season ago after finishing with his first career double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds against New Mexico.

Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year and MW Tournament MVP, led the Aggies to both the regular season and conference tournament title a season ago after pacing USU with a team-best 20.9 points per game. Merrill finished the year with 731 points, the fifth-most in a single season in Utah State history, while his average of 20.9 points per game ranked second in the MW. Merrill was also the top distributor for the Aggies, totaling a team-best 147 assists and averaging 4.2 per contest to rank fifth in the MW.

Queta was one of just 66 players in the nation invited to the NBA Draft Combine last season after being named the Mountain West Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19.

Queta shattered the single-season blocks record at USU and helped the Aggies to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011. Queta finished the year with 84 blocks, far surpassing the previous school record of 59, set by Shawn Daniels during the 2000-01 season. Queta led the Mountain West and finished 14th in the nation with 2.4 blocks per contest. He started the year with at least one block in 29 straight games, the longest such streak in Utah State history, and recorded at least one rejection in all but one game during the year. Queta recorded a season-high six blocks in two games this season, matching the third-most blocks in a game in Utah State history and setting a new Mountain West freshman record.

Utah State won its first Mountain West Conference Tournament title last year, earning an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies lost to Washington in the first round in Columbus, Ohio.

Utah State hosts The College of Idaho in an exhibition contest on Wednesday, Oct. 30, before welcoming Montana State to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for the home opener at 8 p.m.