LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead both still battling injuries, Blake Anderson is turning to Levi Williams in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this Saturday against Georgia State.

Williams is coming off a season-saving performance against New Mexico, when he threw for two touchdowns and ran for three scores, including the game-winner in double overtime.

“Levi did a great job at New Mexico,” Anderson said. “I thought he did a phenomenal job coming in that last week, preparing the right way and going out playing with some poise and leadership.”

“We’re super excited to get an opportunity to play in the Potato Bowl,” Williams said. “I’ve been there before, and the guys have been asking me about activities and stuff like that. It’s a really fun bowl game.”

Williams led Wyoming to a 52-38 victory over Kent State in 2021, and was named the game’s MVP, rushing for 200 yards and four touchdowns.

“Bring me back to the Potato Bowl I guess,” Williams said. “But I’m super blessed and super humbled. I love this team, and we’re going to try to go up there and get a nice win to end the season.”

“I see no difference in the quarterbacks,” said wide receiver Terrell Vaughn, who caught ten touchdowns this season. “They all do the same exact thing. Each one has their own specialty, but Levi, as you saw at New Mexico, he can do anything.”

So what does Utah State have to play for Saturday? Well for one, the difference between finishing 7-6 as opposed to 6-7 goes a long way.

“It’s big,” Anderson said. “If you win the last game you play, it just carries over the off-season and the momentum and energy that goes with that. A winning season as compared to a sub-.500 season is a lot for everybody.”

Georgia State will be without leading rusher Marcus Carroll, who is transferring to Auburn, and leading receiver Robert Lewis, who is headed to Missouri. But the Aggies know the Panthers still have a lot of talent, led by quarterback Darren Grainger, and aren’t taking them lightly.

“We’re not thinking about who is there and who is not,” Anderson said. “You can always been surprised when a guy steps in and has a huge day, and is better than what they lost.”

“I’ve been in that situation of being a backup,” said defensive end Hale Motu’apuaka. “I remember once I got my opportunity, how hungry I was to make the most of it. So, a lot of these guys are probably going to have a chip on their shoulder.”

With Logan being just 300 miles from Boise, as compared to 2200 from Atlanta, this should feel like a home game.

“It’s always everything to us having home field advantage,” Vaughn said. “Seeing Aggie Nation on the side and the USU Herd, it’s going to be amazing.”

Utah State (6-6) and Georgia State (6-6) will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Boise.