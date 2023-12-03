LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football team won’t have to travel too far to play its bowl game this year.

The Aggies will take on Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on December 23rd at 3:30 p.m.

Both teams finished the regular seasons with 6-6 records.

This is Utah State’s third consecutive bowl game appearance under head coach Blake Anderson, and its fourth appearance in the Potato Bowl. The Aggies lost to Akron in 2015, beat Toledo in 2012, and lost to Ohio in 2011.

Utah State used three different quarterbacks this season in Cooper Legas, McCae Hillstead and Levi Williams to earn a bowl game, beating New Mexico in the final game of the season in double overtime, 44-41.

Georgia State (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) missed out on a bowl game in 2022, but made it to the postseason the previous three years.

The Panthers started the season 6-1, but lost its final five games.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be televised on ESPN.