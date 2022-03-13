LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State men’s basketball team is not done yet.

The Aggies earned a 4-seed in the National Invitational Tournament, and will host Oregon Tuesday night at the Spectrum at 7:00 p.m.

Utah State is 18-15 this season, having lost in the Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinals to Colorado State on Thursday, 53-51.

The Aggies had qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons. This will be Utah State’s first NIT appearance since 2008.

The last time Utah State hosted a Power-5 opponent in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was during the 2013-14 season when it posted an 87-68 win against Mississippi State. The last Pac-12 opponent to play in Logan was USC during that same season as USU notched a 78-65 win against the Trojans.

If Utah State beats Oregon, the Aggies would take on the winner of the Texas A&M-Alcorn State game.

Oregon (19-14) lost in the Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinals to Colorado.